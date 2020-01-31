Study ranks Oklahoma City among top 10 dangerous cities to drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Accidents happen on the roads, but a new study claims that Oklahoma City is more dangerous than many other cities across the country when it comes to car accidents.

A new comprehensive national traffic safety study from Go Safe Labs shows that Oklahoma City was one of the top 10 cities in the nation for traffic accidents in 2019.

According to the study, there were 12,476 crashes last year in Oklahoma City.

“In 2020, we wanted to start the new year by reviewing what we learned from the past year. We thought with a little more traffic safety data we can hopefully know a little more about the safest places to drive,” said Kevin Pomplun, Chairman of Go Safe Labs. “We were surprised by all the enthusiasm for our last report. It was great and humbling. And now we hope these new findings on 2019, make some small impact on 2020 being the best year yet for all of us driving on US roads.”

Oklahoma City came in as the seventh-worst city for accidents

Nationally, traffic accidents across the United States increased in 2019 with nearly 1 million crashes on America’s roadways.

Click here to read the study.