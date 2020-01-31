Suspect confesses to conning elderly woman out of thousands of dollars; accomplice not yet caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – Cushing police have identified a man they say conned a 91-year-old woman out of $2,160.

Police say on Nov. 23rd, 2019, two men went to Doris Butcher’s home claiming to be with the City of Cushing. They told her they needed to do some work, but after spending around five minutes, they came back in and demanded she pay them $2,160.

“She’s a sweet old lady, she’s very innocent, she thought they were legitimately workers from the City of Cushing,” Officer Cody Carpenter with the Cushing Police Department said. “She couldn’t see very well so they filled out the check for her and they signed her name.”

Investigators say the suspects cashed the check the same day, but one of them endorsed the check with his real name, leading officers to 29-year-old Jesse Swartz.

“I don’t like to see when senior citizens are taken advantage of,” Carpenter told News 4. “They are so trusting in some people that they are robbed of their money.”

A month later, police say Swartz was arrested for a separate crime. Police took the opportunity to question him about the original crime, and that’s when they say he confessed to ripping off Doris.

“He admitted that he did cash the check for approximately $2,100 later that day,” Carpenter said. “He said they went there for work, but couldn’t describe what kind of work they did.”

The very next day officers say Doris’ son came to the station with bad news. His mom had passed away. Police were able to tell him that they found one of the men responsible for stealing thousands from his mom. “He was tearful about it. We shared a moment in the lobby,” Officer Carpenter said. “Kind of gave me a hug and thanked me for my job.”

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect who helped steal $2,160 from Doris.