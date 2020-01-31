Troopers, family members still searching for answers after young mother killed on I-35

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Loved ones and investigators are still asking for the public’s help after a young mother was hit after a crash on I-35.

Earlier this month, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along I-35 and N.W. 12th St. in Moore.

Family members told News 4 that 22-year-old Nichole Graves worked long hours waiting tables and was on her way home from work when she lost control of her car.

She survived the crash, but was hit by another driver along I-35. The other driver left the scene.

“Accidents happen, but when someone does leave the scene of an accident, it’s a little bit worse,” said Scott Graves, Nichole’s father.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say investigators initially thought Graves tried to cross the highway and was hit by a vehicle. Now, they say she may have been ejected from her car as a result of the crash.

Graves left behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“She asked me today, ‘Why is mommy not home yet? Why is she working so long? Is mommy gonna make me dinner tonight, or are you,’” says Breanna Graves, Nichole’s sister.

Authorities say they are still searching for information on the case. If you have any information on the crash, call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at (866) 647-8477.

Family members remember Nichole as loving, hard-working fiercely protective, which is why it’s so important now to bring the person who fatally hit her to justice.

“If anybody has any information out there... and maybe you're just scared to come forward. It could be your kid,” says her dad.