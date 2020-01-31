× TTCU opens first branch in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City customers now have another choice for banking.

TTCU Federal Credit Union opened its first branch in Oklahoma City on Jan. 30. The branch is located at 15104 N. Penn Ave. in Oklahoma City.

“TTCU is excited to have a hub in the OKC area to offer our unique brand of service,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “We believe in asking: How we can help our members make their financial dreams come true? This personal touch combined with financial technology innovation creates a new banking experience for our members.”

The branch includes interactive teller machines, which allow members to complete simple transactions themselves. It is also fully bilingual to better serve the Hispanic community.