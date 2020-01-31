× Two arrested after locker room burglaries at Yukon gym

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Yukon say two women have been taken into custody following a string of burglaries at a local gym.

On Jan. 28, officers with the Yukon Police Department were called to Planet Fitness in regards to three victims who had their lockers broken into in the women’s locker room.

Investigators learned that the locks on the lockers had been cut and their personal belongings had been stolen. While interviewing one of the victims, the victim was alerted to a fraudulent purchase being made at the Staples store in Yukon.

Officers rushed to the store and spotted Nate Jackson and Briana Mitchell as they left the business. Authorities say they were found to have the victim’s stolen credit cards in their possession.

Jackson and Mitchell were arrested on state charges related to the burglaries.