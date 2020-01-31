Women worried about convict’s upcoming release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two women say they’re fearing for their lives after a man they used to live with will be released from prison in just a few weeks.

Adrian Bishop was serving a 10 year sentence for first-degree arson for trying to burn down Donna Humes’ home.

“I feel like my life has ended,” Donna Humes said. “That’s all I can say. I don’t want it to happen to someone else.”

Donna Humes says her freedom is fleeting after another man’s freedom is about to begin.

“I feel like I have become the prisoner now,” Humes said.

Humes along with her friend, Bobbi Wolf, received a text message earlier this week from the Cleveland County Courthouse that said, "Adrian Bishop will be released from prison February 27th."

“My stomach just dropped,” Bobbi Wold said. “I was so scared.”

It’s a name the two women haven’t spoke of in nearly a decade.

Bishop was off doing hard time since 2011.

In 2011, Humes received a phone call while she wasn't at home.

“The fire department said my house was burning down,” Humes said.

Her once-roommate was caught lighting Humes’ home on fire after she’d kicked him out, causing more than $270,000 in damage.

The roof caved in and every room had to be gutted.

“This person just puts on a good front,” Humes said.

“It’s sad you can’t enjoy life now without having to look over your shoulder,” Wolf said.

The District Attorney’s Office tells News 4 they are working with their victim witness program to protect them.

Meanwhile, the two women say they are are still trying to file a victim’s protection order as the countdown begins.

“Just watch out for him, better yet, stay away from him,” Wolf said. “That will be your best bet.”

Bishop received a combined sentence of 10 years for obstructing a police officer, having contraband while being booked and arson.