Checotah woman dies in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Checotah, Okla., woman died in a crash in Seminole County on Friday.

Sandra Ratliff, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 377, 1/2 mile south of Bowlegs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release states.

Ratliff was driving a 2015 Ford Transit van north on U.S. 377 when at approximately 11:08 a.m. she went left of center and hit the side of a 2015 Volvo semi-truck, according to the news release.

Ratliff’s body was pinned inside the van for approximately 45 minutes. She died from massive injuries, the news release states.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of accident.