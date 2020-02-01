Canadian County officials warn about new phone scam

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about a new scam.

Officials posted an alert on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page on Friday, stating that a Canadian County resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office and notified them about a scam.

The resident told officials that a person claiming to be with a security company called and said because the resident’s security system was over three years old that they needed to come out and replace the resident’s security alarm keypad.

The resident said that the person claiming to work for the security company “sounded Hispanic and mumbled the name of the company.” The resident also said that the caller seemed to be reading from a script, according to the alert.

“The number used by the caller was a 405-299 number, this is a computer generated number,” the alert states.

Officials did a follow-up investigation and found that the caller was likely trying to obtain security code and address information.

Community members who receive such unsolicited calls are advised to follow up “with a call to the published company phone number to verify before giving out any information,” the alert states.

“If you have questions concerning this scam you may contact Lt. Mike Grimes, 405-295-6764,” the alert states.