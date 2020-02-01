Court documents reveal more details in Ponca City murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Court documents reveal more details on what may have led up to the murder of 20-year-old Shon Delodge.

Police were called to a home on North Oak Street last week for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Delodge suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Tristan Pappan on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A short time later, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male on complaints of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The day after that, officials announced that two other teenagers had been taken into custody in connection to the murder. Investigators say another 17-year-old male was arrested on complaints of accessory to first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit a felony. A 13-year-old male was arrested on complaints of accessory to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and attempted escape from custody. According to court documents, a witness identified only as Z.B. said Delodge and Pappan had gotten in an argument stemming from Pappan allegedly sleeping with Delodge's girlfriend. On the evening of the murder, Pappan picked up Z.B. in his mom's vehicle and said, "We are going to go handle business and let's get this over with," the affidavit reads. Z.B. told authorities Pappan kept saying, "I'm gonna kill this m***** ******."

Both of them went to the house where Delodge was sleeping, and then Pappan allegedly pulled out his gun and shook the victim's leg. The affidavit says Shon mumbled, raised his head a little and then Pappan shot him.

The document goes on to say that in an interview with police, Pappan puts the blame on Z.B.

Pappan says he knew Z.B. had a disagreement with Delodge because Delodge had stolen his gun. Pappan thought Z.B. was going to fight Delodge, but claims he didn't know Z.B. had a gun. Pappan states Z.B. and another suspect went to the house where the murder happened, and when they came back out, Z.B. said, "No more Shon."

“This investigation is not over. Our Investigators are still combing through a lot of evidence, and more interviews are planned. I encourage anyone with information into this heinous crime to contact us immediately," Det. Capt. Kevin Jeffries said in a statement.