× Kyler Murray Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Former Sooner Kyler Murray put a bow on a fantastic rookie season in the NFL. Murray was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year for his first season in the league.

Murray edged out Tulsa native and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Titans WR A.J. Davis for the honor.

Murray led all rookie QB’s in passing and rushing this season. He was 15th in the league in passing with 3,722 yards while throwing 20 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns. Murray is just the sixth quarterback in football history to pass for more than 3,500 yards and rush for more than 500 yards in the same season.

The former Sooner joins Adrian Peterson and Sam Bradford as the only other OU alums to win the award.

Murray thanked the Cardinals organization, his teammates, family, and God in a quick acceptance speech at the NFL Honors show in Miami.