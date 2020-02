Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian died in Oklahoma City after being hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was struck on the overpass of Interstate 40 and Council Road at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle is reported to have left the scene, but officers found a bumper belonging to a Jeep.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.