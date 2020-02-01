× Piedmont man dies in Canadian County crash

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Piedmont, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a crash in Canadian County.

Stephen Jones, 43, died at the scene of the crash on Apache Road one mile north of Piedmont on Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Jones was driving his 2018 Chevy Silverado west on Apache Rad when at approximately 8:47 p.m. he went off the right side of the road and struck a fence and a tin horn. The vehicle rolled 1/2 times and came to rest on its roof, according to the news release.

Jones was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.