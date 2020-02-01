Sooners Take Bedlam Round One in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norman, OK - Brady Manek was born and raised in Oklahoma. There was little doubt the Sooner would be motivated heading into their first Bedlam showdown with OSU. Plus, he rode in on one of the hottest streaks of his career.

Manek started hot and didn't stop. He hit not one, but five three pointers in the first half. He had 22 in the first stanza alone. OU jumped out to an early lead. Then Thomas Dziagwa drained a fall away triple to pull the Cowboys with in seven. He finished with 15.

Shortly after that though, Austin Reaves showed up in a big way throwing down a massive slam. The Sooners were just getting started. Reaves had 21 for the Sooners. That was part of a 9-0 Oklahoma run.

Kristian Doolittle also made some noise, but not just in this game, but for his career. The Edmond Memorial alum went over 1,000 career points in Bedlam.

Before the half, Yor Anei had a big block, which put the Pokes out on transition. Cam McGriff slammed home a big time dunk. He also had 15. OSU trailed OU by 13 at the break.

In the second half it was more of the same. Manek knocked down another triple, he finished with seven, which tied his career high for one game. He had a game high 30 points. The Sooners pushed their lead to 20.

Manek also passed it well. He found Alondes Williams on a back door cut for a jam. Williams had 12 which included a couple of highlight reel jams.

Oklahoma won their fourth straight Bedlam Battle with a 82-69 beating of OSU. Oklahoma shot shot 50 percent form the field while OSU shot 42 percent. The Cowboys fell to 10-11 on the season while dropping to 0-8 in Big 12 play. The Sooners moved to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play.