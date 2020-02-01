Two people killed, two others wounded in post-funeral shooting in Florida

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (KFOR) – Two people were killed and two other people were wounded during a shooting that occurred Saturday after a funeral in Riviera Beach, Fla.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:34 p.m. at Victory City Church, 163 W. 20th St.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult male both died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to a Riviera Beach Police Department news release.

A woman and a juvenile were also shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is active.

Police used “ShotSpotter” at the scene and detected 13 rounds during the incident, the news release states.

The ShotSpotter company website describes ShotSpotter as “an advanced system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence to detect, locate and alert police to gunfire.”