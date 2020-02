OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week while moderator Kevin Ogle was off, Todd Lamb and Mike Turpin sat down with Former Attorney General of Oklahoma Drew Edmondson and Oklahoma State Regent Andy Lester to talk about the continued Senate impeachment trial and the upcoming Oklahoma legislative session.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video