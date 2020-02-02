× OKC man stranded in China after Coronavirus shuts down embassy

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City man claims his family is stuck in China amid the Coronavirus outbreak due allegedly to two missing passports.

“With the Coronavirus going on, all the government agencies are shut down,” Eddie Evett told News 4.

Evett, who’s from OKC, spoke to News 4 over the phone from Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

He said he and his wife, who’s from China, traveled there in early January to bring his stepson back to the U.S. after his travel visa was approved.

“When we got to Guangzhou to go to the consulate, we talked to some people there. We had to get his shot records, get everything done, his vaccinations,” Evett said. “We got the approval. It wasn’t until the next day when they were already closing for the Chinese New Year, that I realized, my wife told me, she goes, ‘they took both our passports.'”

He said because of those missing passports, they’re currently stuck in China.

“I can’t get a hold of Guangzhou’s embassy, because they were supposed to open on the 1st. The Coronavirus has got them shut down until the 10th now,” Evett said.

Right now, nearly 60 million people are on lockdown due to the Coronavirus, which has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000 people.

“My first day here, this area right here hundreds of people everywhere scooters, cars, walking,” Evett said in a cell phone video to his Facebook friends, showing an area that is now a ghost town. “All these businesses are closed. A lot of these little places, shops. These people are losing a lot of money. They already don’t have any money as it is, very poor.”

Evett told News 4 he and his family are ready for what feels like a nightmare to end, so they can just come home.

“I’m not getting a hold of anybody at the American embassy. Everything online shows that due to the Coronavirus all visas are being held up,” Evett said. “Her passport, I don’t know where it’s at.”