OKCPD looking for missing woman with Alzheimer's

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Patti Ann Burghart, 60, last seen on Saturday, Feb. 1 at around 10:30 p.m.

She is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’3”, and 130lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and brown pants.

Please be on the lookout for her and call 911 if you know her whereabouts.