SW OKC hit-and-run ends with shots fired

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A hit-in-run in Southwest Oklahoma City ends with shots fired Sunday morning.

Security cameras captured what happened at the intersection of SW 33rd and Olie.

A red car collides with a yellow SUV. The red car spins, and the SUV ends up in someone's lawn and starts smoking.

The red car turns and leaves the scene. The driver of the SUV gets out and fires two shots in the air. Children are seen coming out of the vehicle and running.

A small fire starts in the grass, and neighbors are seen going to help with garden hoses and buckets of water.

Neighbors News 4 spoke with say they're worried about their safety, especially after shots were fired.

There is still no word on the status of either driver.