2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

COMMERCE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M-Commerce Police Department says there are two confirmed deaths in a shooting at a residence hall on campus Monday.

In a tweet, authorities said there are three gunshot victims, two of whom have died of their wounds, near the Pride Rock residence hall. They instructed everyone to shelter-in-place until further notice.

The tweet from authorities about sheltering in place cuts off at, “… There have been two con-,” but it has been confirmed by the university that it meant to say “two confirmed deaths.”

The third gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, and there are officers stationed throughout campus, the university said.

The college said via Twitter that classes were canceled for the rest of the day.