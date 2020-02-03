Convicted Cleveland County convicted murderer, rapist could get shorter sentence for crimes committed at 16-years-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A man serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the rape and murder of a woman could get a lighter sentence because he was only 16 when the crimes occurred.

Thomas Loveless was convicted in the 1996 murder of Tiffany Tull and has been in prison ever since with no hope of getting out.

But now a judge has granted him a resentencing trial for April.

"It's unfair to have to go through it again," said Crystal Richardson.

She grew up with Tull, even babysat for her and her siblings.

"She was very intelligent. She literally would walk into a room and she was the light in the room," Richardson said.

But in 1996, Tull was kidnapped by 16-year-old Loveless and his friend, Michael Foldenaur.

A jury found the two guilty of raping her in an abandoned farmhouse before Loveless shot her in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun, according to court documents.

"Anybody that knew that girl would have taken that girl's place. It was so wrong," Richardson said. "So wrong."

So news that her killer could get a shorter sentence sent Richardson reeling.

"It was already placed before 12 others," she said. "We just want it to hold, that's all we want."

But Loveless's attorneys are arguing that a sentence of life without parole is unconstitutional for minors. It's an argument that has held in the Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Appeals in recent years.

The appeal documents argue that in cases like Loveless', there was no evidence given for the jury to consider the features of someone so young, including "immaturity, impetuosity, and failure to appreciate risks and consequences."

The appeal also argues that the court would need to find the defendant is "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible" to earn such a severe sentence.

But Richardson argues that at 16-years-old, Loveless knew what he was doing, and shouldn't have a chance at a lighter sentence.

"They knew they were going to do bodily harm to that young lady," she said. "Don't let this poor girl go unheard."

A family member of Tull's also sharing with News 4 a letter written to Loveless in response to the appeal.

Loveless's resentencing trial is scheduled for April 13.