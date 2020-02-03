Free mammograms to be provided for uninsured women in Cleveland County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Women in one Oklahoma county with little or no insurance will have access to no-cost mobile mammograms later this month.

The Breast Health Network at OU Medicine will provide free mammograms to uninsured women in Cleveland County on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The mobile mammograms are funded by OU Women’s Basketball, Sooner Stilettos, and Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Medicine.

Women, aged 40 and older, who have not had a mammogram in the past year and live in Cleveland County, are invited to participate in the event, whether they have insurance or not. Women who do not have insurance will be given priority. For insured women, Medicaid, Medicare, and other health insurance can be accepted.

Limited appointments are available and can be reserved by calling (800) 422-4626, ext. 49760. Transportation, translation and child care services are available if requested when scheduling the appointment.

The mammograms will be conducted in a mobile mammography unit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.