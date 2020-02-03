Group files second petition in attempt to repeal permitless carry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The same group that fell around 12,000 signatures short on a petition to keep permitless carry from becoming law plans to file a second petition to repeal the law.

Moms Demand Action and State Representative Jason Lowe made the announcement at a press conference at the capitol Monday morning. Lowe claims voters want a chance to repeal what he calls dangerous and an utter disaster.

“Overwhelmingly they support us. I’ve gotten calls from Republicans, Democrats, Independents, everyone,” Lowe said. “This is not a patrician issue.”

Not only is this Lowe's second attempt at a petition, but he’s also filed legislation in an attempt to repeal permitless carry.

“We’re trying every which way to get this law repealed and abolished. Yes, I have filed legislation as well,” Lowe said. “If the legislature fails to do their job, we’re going to go to the people in the state of Oklahoma to get the job done.”

The petition has 90 days to get 95,000 signatures, but before the clock starts there's a short challenge period in the State Supreme Court. Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association President Don Spencer says they will make a formal challenge if it's necessary.

"I do believe that would take place if we find that there is a problem with the petition," Spencer said.

Spencer says the previous petition fell way short of the number of signatures it needed to get on the ballot for a reason, and he thinks the result will be the same this time around.

“It’s going to take more than 90,000 signatures. They’ve got to be legitimate,” Spencer said. “Last time they had no problem using false information getting signatures, to obtain signatures. I won’t be surprised if they do the same thing again.”

Petition supporters point to events like when Timothy Harper brought a rifle into a popular Oklahoma City restaurant, but Spencer says it's up to businesses to regulate guns on their property, not the legislature.

“Any business can prohibit firearms. The law didn’t change. In fact, it even secured it a little better, that if a person refused to leave it would actually become a criminal act,” Spencer said. “Which it was not previously, it was just writing a citation.”

Lowe says at the end of the day this fight is just about keeping people safe.

“We’re not trying to take away anyone’s guns,” Lowe said. “There is a lot of misinformation out there, that we are trying to take away guns, but what we are trying to do is require a permit and training.”