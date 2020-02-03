KIA ad featuring formerly homeless NFL player from Tulsa benefits OKC’s school for homeless kids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of all the Super Bowl commercials Sunday night, one likely stood out – especially to Oklahomans.

The ad, shot in Tulsa and in Boone Pickens Stadium, featured Josh Jacobs, who grew up homeless in Tulsa and went on to become a first-round draft pick.

Kia donated $1,000 per yard gained to ending youth homelessness, and at the end of the Super Bowl that totaled in nearly $750,000!

One beneficiary of this will be Positive Tomorrows – Oklahoma’s only elementary school, especially for homeless children.

Outside their new building, you’ll find words like strength, hope and confidence – all things staff hopes children will find when they walk inside the doors.

“They’re going through the school curriculum just like they would any normal school and then we provide a variety of other resources that are uniquely tailored to their needs,” said Positive Tomorrows Communications Director Jamie Hadwin.

In Positive Tomorrows’ new school campus, you’ll see vividly colored classrooms, a cafeteria, library, gym and playground, and something else, a sense of stability.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of chaos surrounding their home life in terms of maybe moving place to place or not knowing where they might be from one day to the next,” said Hadwin.

She says a lot of folks don’t realize how many kids are dealing with homelessness in our state because you don’t often see them out on the street. A lot of them are going from couch to couch or hotel to hotel.

That’s why Positive Tomorrows is grateful to Kia and Oklahoma native Josh Jacobs for sharing his story during the Super Bowl.

The ad shows a younger version of Jacobs on the streets of Tulsa where he went from homelessness, to now, an NFL rookie.

“It really highlighted that issue that it can be any child,” said Hadwin.

Now, Positive Tomorrows is splitting the money raised through Kia’s ‘Yards Against Homelessness Campaign’ with two other organizations from different states.

It’s a welcome donation. In their new building, Positive Tomorrows can now serve 210 kids, whereas before they could only serve 75.

Even better yet, if you’d like to help the fight against childhood homelessness you can join Kia! Text HOME to 41444 or click here.