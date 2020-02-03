Metro owner says pet shot, beaten to death after being let outside

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) — A Chihuahua is dead after his owner claims someone beat him and cut off his ears.

Sihaya McAlpine told News 4 back on January 26th, her dog, Kaos, wandered into one of her neighbor’s yards and someone shot him.

She said after they nursed Kaos back to health, they let him out on January 30th. At some point on the 30th, someone allegedly beat him and cut his ears off.

McAlpine said someone dropped him by their porch where they discovered his body.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 they are investigating.