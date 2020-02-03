× Multiple kids hit, one killed in Moore auto-pedestrian accident

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials tell News 4 that multiple juveniles were hit and one was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident near Moore High School.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore Monday afternoon.

Officials say multiple people were hit and one has been killed.

The victims were taken to OU Med where they are currently being treated in the trauma bay.

No other information is available at this time.