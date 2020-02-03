KFOR Chopper: Multiple kids hit, one killed in Moore auto-pedestrian accident

Mustang Police search for missing juvenile

Posted 4:38 pm, February 3, 2020, by

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Police are searching for a missing, possible runaway, 16-year-old boy.

Kenneth Carter was last seen this morning at Mustang High School getting into a red Chevrolet Cobalt,

Carter is described as a 5’8″ black male, weighing about 130 lbs, and wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and a red hood, white pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

If you see Carter or know of his whereabouts, contact Mustang Police Department immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.