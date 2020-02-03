× Mustang Police search for missing juvenile

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Police are searching for a missing, possible runaway, 16-year-old boy.

Kenneth Carter was last seen this morning at Mustang High School getting into a red Chevrolet Cobalt,

Carter is described as a 5’8″ black male, weighing about 130 lbs, and wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and a red hood, white pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

If you see Carter or know of his whereabouts, contact Mustang Police Department immediately.