Oklahoma City police investigating drive-by shooting that killed one, injured two others

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating following an early morning shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one man dead and two others injured.

“It was like firecrackers. I mean, it was like one big boom and then it was pow pow pow pow,” said nearby resident Kevin Stinson.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a drive-by shooting at a home near N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

Officials say 24-year-old Alex Michael Harge died from his injuries in the shooting.

“I’ve heard gunshots before but not this close,” said Stinson.

Investigators say 34-year-old Joshua Rogers and 23-year-old Cleevan Reed showed up to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both treated and released.

“Shortly thereafter, we had two victims show up at area hospitals with additional gunshot wounds. Those victims arrived by private vehicle. All indications are that these two incidents are one incident, it’s all related,” said Sgt. Robbie Robertson.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers and a car speeding by.

“It’s sort of like the Fourth of July, you know, how fireworks go off. It was sort of like that, but a little louder," said Stinson. “I heard the tires squeak, but yeah, then that was it."

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a drive-by shooting.

“The individuals that showed up at the hospital both have non-life threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Robertson.

At this point, there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.