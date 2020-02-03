× Oklahoma man accused of murder in New York City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is accused of taking part in a murder in New York City.

Authorities say Alex Scott turned himself in for the murder of Kenneth Savinski. Scott is also charged with two counts of lewd molestation in Tulsa County.

Last week, a bench warrant was issued for him after he failed to check-in.

His trial in Oklahoma was set to begin in June, but he is expected to be tried in New York before the lewd molestation case can begin.