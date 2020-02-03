One person dead following shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person is dead following an early morning shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting at a home near N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

Officials say one person died from their injuries in the shooting.

Investigators say two other victims showed up to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers and a car speeding by.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a possible drive-by shooting.

At this point, there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

 

