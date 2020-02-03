One taken to hospital after crash along I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver was hospitalized after an early morning accident on Monday.
Investigators say the driver was traveling along I-40 near MacArthur Blvd. when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a traffic sign.
After the initial impact, the truck got back on I-40 and crossed all lanes of traffic before crashing into a wall. The driver was ejected and rushed to the hospital.
Troopers say exhaustion may have played a role in the crash.
35.467560 -97.516428