× Stillwater students learn music through partnership with McKnight Center, Carnegie Hall

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma performing arts center is working to bring music to the lives of Stillwater students.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with Carnegie Hall, the world-renowned musical institution, to teach Stillwater students through hands-on musical curriculum.

Throughout the school year, Stillwater Public School students have had the opportunity to learn how to sing and play a musical instrument in their classrooms through Link Up: The Orchestra Sings, a Carnegie Hall program.

“Music can connect what children hear to how they feel and how they see the world and themselves,” said Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer and Director of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. “Our work in Oklahoma would not be possible without the help of incredible educators and partners inside and outside the classroom.”

Exchange Bank donated over 1,000 recorders to students to learn the musical curriculum.

Their learning will culminate in two concerts with the Enid Symphony Orchestra at The McKnight Center on Feb. 5. Organizers say third, fourth, and fifth-graders to play recorders and sing alongside professional musicians.

“We hope to enrich the quality of life in students through classical symphonic music and to provide them with a front seat to musical learning and exploration,” said Douglas Newell, music director and maestro of the Enid Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will take place in The McKnight Center, providing local students with another unique learning experience—performing in the brand-new, state-of-the-art performance hall.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with well-revered institutions such as Carnegie Hall and the Enid Symphony Orchestra,” Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman said. “These incredible partnerships provide impactful learning opportunities for young students to foster their talents and cultivate their love for music. This unifying experience offers an avenue for Oklahoma students to learn how to sing, listen and play great music in a state-of-the-art performance hall.”