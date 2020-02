× Troopers investigating deadly crash involving semi-truck, train

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators are still looking into a deadly accident between a semi-truck and a train.

On Sunday night, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident about five miles north of Okarche.

Officials say one person died as a result of the crash.

So far, no other information has been released.