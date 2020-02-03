Two people arrested for child neglect

Quianna Varner and Devin Brisco

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A search warrant in Duncan led to the arrest of two people after authorities allegedly found drugs and a loaded gun.

Last week, Stephens County officers searched the home of Quianna Varner and Devin Brisco.

Once inside, investigators found a loaded gun on the floor of a bedroom and hundreds of Xanax pills throughout the home. They also found a pair of bullet holes in the home, including one near the child’s bed.

Varner and Brisco both were charged with child neglect.

