“We think it’s a safe place and apparently it’s not,” 6 students hit, 1 killed in auto-pedestrian wreck near Moore High School

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - 5 students are in the hospital tonight and one girl is dead after a 57-year-old barreled his car through a group of cross country runners on East Main Street in Moore Monday afternoon.

The victim of the deadly hit-and-run outside of Moore High School has been identified as Rachel Freeman.

Her classmates and teacher rushed outside to help after Yuridia Martinez, Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, Ashton Baza, and Rachel Freeman were hit.

"We looked over and saw people laying in the street," a Moore student said.

Minutes after the final bell at Moore High on Monday chaos was seen on East Main Street.

"We think it's a safe place and apparently it's not," a Moore student said.

A red pick-up plowed through a cross country team on their daily after-school run.

"A lot of parents had blank faces," a Moore parent said. "It was just pure fear if it was their children."

The driver killed a teenaged girl and five of her teammates were loaded into ambulances and rushed to the hospital with broken bones and head trauma.

Three students remain in critical condition as of Monday night.

"I don't understand how anybody could do this," a Moore student said.

Moore Police say 57-year-old Max Townsend didn't stop until blocks away after barreling through two parked cars, a mailbox, and several front lawns.

"They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg," witness Richard Stafford said.

Townsend was arrested and off to jail.

His truck was left with severe damage to the front grill and the back tailgate.

Police believe he was under the influence, though not confirming if he was drunk or on drugs.

"He will be taken to the hospital to get his blood drawn and then over to the Cleveland County Detention Center," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said.

Moore students gathered outside the school at the horror unfolding right in front of them.

"The energy will not be the same," a Moore student said.

Townsend is facing one count of manslaughter and six counts of fleeing the scene of an accident.