Chickasaw Nation to host hiring event for nurses, paramedics

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A hiring event for nurses and paramedics will be hosted by the Chickasaw Nation this week in Ada.

The event is open to RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and paramedics.

The Chickasaw Nation has nurse openings in the following areas: RN-OB, Emergency Department and Surgery Center, LPN-OB, Primary Care and Residency Clinic.

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Eagle Room at the Apila Center, 1925 Warrior Way, on the Ada South Campus.

Managers will be on-site for interviews and will be able to hire directly at the event. Attendees can also meet peers and tour the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.

If you are interested in applying, complete a profile here and bring your license/certification information to the event.

For more information, contact ChickasawRecruiters@Chickasaw.net.