Man accused of stealing Amazon delivery van in Tulsa; items found in storage unit, shed

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van with more than 50 packages inside.

On January 30, just before 2:30 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle she knew to be associated with the theft of an Amazon van.

Just before the officer stopped the van, the driver drove into the parking lot of a storage facility in Tulsa.

The driver, identified by Tulsa police as Jason Kravis, and a female passenger, were detained.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Kravis had a storage unit at the facility.

Police obtained a search warrant for the unit and found merchandise believed to have been in the van when it was stolen.

Officials then investigated an abandoned residence in Tulsa and followed fresh tire tracks to a shed on the property. 58 packages with Amazon labels were found inside the shed.

Tulsa police say they believe Kravis allegedly drove the van to the abandoned property and unloaded the packages, stripping the packaging off the merchandise. Kravis then reportedly discarded the boxes, books, and other intellectual-type materials, and then parked the empty van a few blocks away where it was discovered.

High-value items are believed to have been distributed to co-conspirators, officials say. Police also add that a small quantity of the van’s merchandise was recovered from the storage unit and shed. However, because the products were taken out of the boxes with shipping labels, “it is impossible to link it to any purchaser,” police say.

Kravis was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for auto theft and possession of stolen property. Authorities say the female passenger was not linked to the crime but was arrested for public intoxication.

Police believe there is at least one other person involved in the incident.

If you think your items were stolen, contact Amazon.