Yukon Public School Board approves changes to class times

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon Public School District approved changes in order to help with safety and bus overcrowding.

The Yukon Public School Board agreed to approve new start times for students across the district.

Elementary school students would begin their day at 7:30 a.m. and finish at 2:30 p.m.

Intermediate schools would start at 7:40 a.m., while middle schools would start at 8:25 a.m.

High schools would start at 7:50 a.m.

Discussions are still underway regarding afterschool care programs so young children won’t be left alone.

