Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
U.S & World
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
ShapED My Life
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
New Texas Coach and OKC Native Longhorn QB Ready for Red River Rivalry
Video
Oklahoma family offers reward for lead as investigators still search for answers in father of 4’s death
Video
Questions loom over $154 million in COVID recovery funds given to Oklahoma County and where it will go
Video
“He lived life king-sized,” Oklahoma doctor killed in apparent crossbow accident
Video
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics China 2022
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
Horoscopes
Lottery
Alzheimer’s Walk
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Hunger Action Month
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsletter
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
Regional News Partners
KFOR Mobile App
Experts
KFOR Mobile Apps
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
Cross-country skier looking to Beijing, excited about the rise in popularity of the sport
Video
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Top Stories
Oklahoma family offers reward for lead as investigators still search for answers in father of 4’s death
Video
Questions loom over $154 million in COVID recovery funds given to Oklahoma County and where it will go
Video
“He lived life king-sized,” Oklahoma doctor killed in apparent crossbow accident
Video
“It’s chaos for everybody”: Chandler Public Schools send home students after anonymous person calls in bomb threat
Video
Oklahoma County judge halts 2 abortion laws, allows others to proceed
Video
Former Oklahoma GOP leader arrested on drug charges in 2014 unanimously approved to sit on county jail board of trustees
Video
More Local