(NBC OLYMPICS) — Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova lands two quads and six triples in the women’s free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

She beat her heavily favored teammate, Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning.

A panel of judges ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation.

