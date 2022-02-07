BEIJING (KXAN) — We’re several days into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but some athletes are still trying to make it to China, as COVID-19 disrupts their plans.

One U.S. speed skater is trying to keep his head in the game, even though he’s not sure when or if he’ll be able to compete.

Long-track speed skater Casey Dawson got COVID-19 about three weeks ago, and he’s been trying to consecutively test negative for the last two. With changing rules, he’s had to jump through a lot of hoops, with time not in his favor.

“Emotionally, yeah, it’s been draining,” Dawson said. “I mean, it’s a bad situation to be in, and it’s my first Olympics.”

He’s been struggling mentally and physically, sidelined with the virus.

“I think I’ve done 45 PCR tests,” Dawson said.

China upped its requirement to four negative tests instead of two for anyone who recently tested positive for the virus, and the country updated its approved list of testing sites.

Dawson has already missed one individual event and likely won’t be able to compete in the next one Tuesday, but he’s still making sure he’s ready for his team.

“I’ve been using this, kind of to my advantage, to just get more training in. And when I do get to Beijing, I’ll be stronger,” he said.

“Just stepping foot in Beijing will be a big milestone, and seeing my teammates — it’s probably going to be one of the happiest days of my life,” Dawson continued.

“I know for Casey and his teammates, that TP [team pursuit] has been a big goal all year, so getting him here for that is, kind of the main priority in a way,” Dawson’s coach, Matt Kooreman, said.

Dawson’s path to the Olympics is unideal, but it won’t stop him from making the most of his situation.

“All you can do is just keep your head up and just keep pushing forward,” Dawson said. “Be stronger than I have.”

Dawson is expected to arrive in Beijing within the next couple days. His team races soon after.