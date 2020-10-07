4 seniors: How to create an online memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Online memorials are a great way to celebrate and honor the life of a departed loved one.

An online memorial is a website created for a deceased person that provides a central location where their family and friends can share stories, fond memories, photographs, comfort one another, and grieve.

Content typically posted on an online memorial includes a biography, pictures and stories from family and friends, timelines of key events in their life, and even videos.

Another common feature is an online guestbook where visitors can sign their names and write tributes. Some online memorial sites even offer virtual funeral/event capabilities as a replacement for an in-person funeral. They can also help you get the word out by offering invitations and RSVP tracking.

There are a wide variety of websites available that make it easier than ever to create a thoughtful, personalized profile for your loved one.

Some sites are completely free to use while others offer a free and a paid version that provides additional features.

One of the best sites that offers free and paid options is MyKeeper.com.

If you’re interested in one that is completely free, you might check out GatheringUs.com (they do charge for virtual events,) Memories.net, InMemori.com and WeRemember.com.

If your loved one used Facebook, you can also turn their profile into a memorialized account for free when you show proof of death. This option lets family and friends share stories, photos, or memories to celebrate your loved one’s life.

Once the account is memorialized, the content shared is still visible on Facebook but it will not show up in public spaces.

In addition, you can also request a Look Back video, which is a short video created by Facebook highlighting your loved one’s pictures and most liked status messages.

