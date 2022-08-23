OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Getting an aging parent some help at home to handle some of their day-to-day chores is a smart idea that can make a big difference keeping them independent longer. But how do you go about finding someone that’s reliable and trustworthy, as well as someone your parent likes and is comfortable with? Here are some tips that can help.

In-Home Help

For seniors who could use some help at home – but may not need a caregiving aide for personal care – there are homemakers/home helpers you can hire that can help make life a little easier.

Most in-home helpers can assist with any number of things like shopping, running errands, transportation, light housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, arranging services (home maintenance, lawn care, etc.) and other household chores, along with providing companionship and support. And, if your parent gets to the point he or she needs personal/physical care like bathing or dressing, many home helpers can assist with this too.

Most home helpers are part time workers who work a few hours a day or a few days per week.

You also need to know that while Medicare does cover home health care services if a doctor orders it, they do not cover in-home homemaker/helper services.

There are two ways in which you can go about hiring someone for your parent; either through a home care agency, or you can hire someone directly on your own.

Home Care Agency

Hiring a home helper through a non-medical home care, or non-medical companion care agency is the easiest, but most expensive option of the two. Costs typically run anywhere from $15 to $25 an hour depending on where you live.

How it works is you pay the company, and they handle everything including assigning appropriately trained and pre-screened staff to care for your parent and finding a fill-in on days theor helper cannot come.

Some of the drawbacks, however, are that you may not have much input into the selection of the aide, and the helpers may change or alternate, which can cause a disruption.

To find a home care agency in your area, use search engines like Google or Yahoo and type in “non-medical home care” followed by the city and state your parent lives in. Or you can use Medicare’s home health services search tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare – click on “home health services.” Most home health agencies offer some form of non-medical home care services too. You can also check your local yellow pages under “home health services.”

Hiring Directly

Hiring a personal assistant/home helper on your own is the other option, and it’s less expensive. Costs typically range between $12 and $20 per hour. Hiring directly also gives you more control over who you hire so you can choose someone who you feel is right for your parent.

But be aware that if you do hire someone on your own, you become the employer so there’s no agency support to fall back on if a problem occurs or if the assistant doesn’t show up. You’re also responsible for paying payroll taxes and any worker-related injuries that may happen. If you choose this option, make sure you check the person’s references thoroughly and do a criminal background check.

To find someone, ask for referrals through friends or you can search online at sites like Care.com or CareLinx.com.