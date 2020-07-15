4 seniors: How to spot fake news

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fake news can overshadow important events, and seniors tend to be the most vulnerable.

According to a study published in Science Advances, people over 65 are almost four times more likely to share fake news on social media than younger people.

The first theory is that seniors sometimes lack the digital literacy skills of their younger counterparts to identify false or misleading information. The second theory is that many older people experience cognitive decline as they age, making them more likely to fall for hoaxes.

What is fake news?

Fake news is not new, but it is more prevalent that ever before because of the Internet and social networking, which enables it to spread like wildfire.

Fake news is false news stories, hoaxes or propaganda created to deliberately misinform or deceive readers. Usually, these stories are created to either influence people’s views, push a political agenda or cause confusion and can often be a profitable business for online publishers.

Also note that some fake stories aren’t completely false, but rather distortions of real events. These deceitful claims can take a legitimate news story and twist what it says, or even claim that something that happened long ago is related to current events.

How to spot fake news

Here are some tips from the International Federation of Library Associations, Harvard University and Facebook that can help you spot fake news stories.

Be skeptical of headlines : False news stories often have catchy headlines in all caps with exclamation points. If shocking claims in the headline sound unbelievable, they probably are.

: False news stories often have catchy headlines in all caps with exclamation points. If shocking claims in the headline sound unbelievable, they probably are. Look closely at the website’s URL: A phony or look-alike link may be a warning sign of false news. Many false news sites mimic authentic news sources by making small changes to the link, for example “abcnews.com.co” (an illegitimate site) versus the actual “abcnews.com.”

A phony or look-alike link may be a warning sign of false news. Many false news sites mimic authentic news sources by making small changes to the link, for example “abcnews.com.co” (an illegitimate site) versus the actual “abcnews.com.” Investigate the source: Ensure that the story is written by a source that you trust with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar organization, check their “About” section to learn more. You can also find a list of websites that post deceptive and fake content at FactCheck.org – type “misinformation directory” in their search feature to find it.

Ensure that the story is written by a source that you trust with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar organization, check their “About” section to learn more. You can also find a list of websites that post deceptive and fake content at FactCheck.org – type “misinformation directory” in their search feature to find it. Watch for unusual formatting: Many false news sites have misspellings or awkward layouts. Read carefully if you see these signs.

Many false news sites have misspellings or awkward layouts. Read carefully if you see these signs. Inspect the dates: False news stories may contain timelines that make no sense, or event dates that have been altered.

False news stories may contain timelines that make no sense, or event dates that have been altered. Check the evidence: Check the author’s sources to confirm that they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate a false news story.

Check the author’s sources to confirm that they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate a false news story. Look at other reports: If no other news source is reporting the same story, it may indicate that the story is false. If the story is reported by multiple sources you trust, it’s more likely to be true.

If no other news source is reporting the same story, it may indicate that the story is false. If the story is reported by multiple sources you trust, it’s more likely to be true. Is the story a joke? Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humor or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody, and whether the story’s details and tone suggest it may be just for fun.

Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humor or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody, and whether the story’s details and tone suggest it may be just for fun. Do some fact checking: There are many good websites, like PolitiFact.com, Snopes.com and FactCheck.org that can help you fact check a story to help you identify fact versus fiction. These sites have most likely already fact-checked the latest viral claim to pop up in your news feed.

