OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scammers are always looking for new ways to dupe people out of money, and in the U.S., phone calls remain the primary way swindlers hook older victims.

The Federal Trade Commission recently found that 24 percent of adults over age 60 who reported losing money to a scam in 2021 said it started with a phone call – the largest percentage of any method, including email, text and mail.

To help protect your aging parent or other older loved one from the onslaught of robocall scams, telemarketing and spam calls, here are some tips and tools you can help them employ.

Register Their Numbers

A good first step in limiting at least some unwanted calls is to make sure your parent’s home and cell phone numbers are registered with the National Do Not Call Registry. While this won’t stop fraudulent scam calls, it will stop unwanted calls from legitimate businesses who are trying to sell them something. To sign up, call 888-382-1222 from the phone number you want to register, or you can do it online.

Cell Phone Protection

Most wireless providers today offer good free tools for stopping scam calls and texts. For example, AT&T has the ActiveArmor Mobile Security app; Verizon provides the Call Filter app; and T-Mobile offers the Scam Shield app.

To activate these tools, download the spam-blocking app from your parent’s carrier on their phone, which you can do at the Apple and Google App store. These apps are free to use, but most carriers will also offer upgraded services that you can get for a small monthly fee.

If, however, your parent uses a regional or small wireless carrier that doesn’t offer scam/robocall protection you can use a free third-party app. Truecaller, Call Control, Hiya and YouMail are all good options to consider.

Built-In Call Blockers

Many smartphones today also offer built-in tools that can block spam calls. If your parent uses a newer iPhone (iOS 13 or later), he or she can completely silence all unknown callers who aren’t in their contacts list in the phone “Settings.”

Silencing all unknown callers is an extreme solution that will definitely stop all unwanted calls, but your parent will also miss some legitimate calls too. However, unknown callers do have the option to leave a voice message and their calls will appear in their recent calls list. And they can add any number to their contact list to let them through in the future.

If your parent owns a new Android phone, he or she can also block spam calls in the phone “Settings.” Or, if they own a Samsung Galaxy phone, they can use “Smart Call,” which flags suspected spam calls and allows them to block and report them.

Your parent can also block specific reoccurring spam call numbers on iPhones and Android manually.

Home Landline Protection

To stop scam calls on your parent’s home phone set up the “anonymous call rejection” option. This is a free feature available from most telephone companies, however some may charge a fee. It lets you screen out calls from callers who have blocked their caller ID information – a favorite tactic of telemarketers. To set it up, you usually have to dial *77 from your landline, though different phone services may have different procedures.

Call your parent’s telephone service provider to find out if they offer this tool, and if so, what you need to do to enable it. And if they don’t offer it, find out what other call blocking options they offer.