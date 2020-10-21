4 Seniors: Should I buy long-term care insurance?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a decision many baby boomers grapple with: Should I buy long-term-care insurance?

Long-term care – which encompasses in-home care, assisted living facilities and nursing home care – is very expensive and is not covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

Average costs for nursing home care today in Oklahoma is nearly $60,000 per year, while annual assisted living and in-home care runs around $42,000 and $51,000 respectively.

But long-term care insurance is pricy too. Depending on your age, health, and the provisions of the policy, premium costs can range anywhere from $1,000 up to $5,000 a year for an individual policy.

Who Needs LTC Insurance?

There are two key factors you need to consider that can help you determine if purchasing a long-term care (LTC) insurance policy is a smart decision. One factor is your financial situation and second is your health history. Currently, around 8 million Americans own a policy.

While national statistics show that about 70 percent of Americans 65 and older will need some kind of LTC, the fact is, many people don’t need to purchase a LTC insurance policy.

The reasons stem from a range of factors, including the fact that relatively few people have enough wealth to protect to make purchasing a policy worthwhile. Seniors with

limited financial resources who need LTC turn to Medicaid to pick up the tab after they run out of money.

Another important factor is that most seniors who need LTC only need it for a short period of time, for example, when they’re recovering from surgery. For those people, Medicare covers in-home health care and nursing home stays of 100 days or less following a hospital stay of more than 3 consecutive days.

So, who should consider buying a policy?

LTC insurance policies make the most sense for people who can afford the monthly premiums, and who have assets of at least $150,000 to $200,000 or more that they want to protect, not counting their home and vehicles.

Another factor to weigh is your personal health and family health history. The two most common reasons seniors need extended long-term care is because of dementia and/or disability. And, almost half of all people who live in nursing homes are 85 years or older. So, what’s your family history for Alzheimer’s, stroke or some other disabling health condition, and do you have a family history of longevity?

You also need to factor in gender too. Because women tend to live longer than men, they are at greater risk of needing extended LTC.

Choosing LTC Insurance

After evaluating your situation, if you’re leaning towards buying a LTC policy, be sure to do your homework.

Because of coronavirus, it may be more difficult to qualify for coverage now if you’re age 70 or older, in a high-risk group or have had a positive COVID-19 test.

To find a policy, get a LTC insurance specialist who works with a variety of companies. See the American Association of Long-Term Care Insurance website (AALTCI.org) to locate one. Also shop insurers like Northwestern Mutual and New York Life, who work only with their own agents.

Another option you may want to consider are Hybrid policies that combine long-term care coverage with life-insurance benefits. These policies promise that if you don’t end up needing long-term care, your beneficiaries will receive a death benefit.