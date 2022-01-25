4 Seniors: Tips and tools for family caregivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s roughly 250,000 unpaid family caregivers are physically, emotionally and financially drained as they enter another pandemic winter, made more worrisome by the surging Omicron variant of Covid-19.

If you’re caring for an aging parent or other loved one, there are a number of tips and services you can implement that can help lighten the load in 2022. Here are several to consider.

Assemble a care team: A good first step is to put together a network of people including family, friends and even neighbors that you can call on to help out when you can’t be there or need a break.

Tap local services: Many communities offer a range of free or subsidized services that help seniors and caregivers by providing things like home delivered meals, transportation, senior companion services and more. The Areawide Aging Agency in central Oklahoma provides a “Survival Kit” directory of the different services available. To see a copy online visit AreawideAging.org or call 405-942-8500.

Use respite: Respite services can provide short-term care to your loved one so you can take some time off. Currently, free respite vouchers are available to family caregivers who test positive for COVID-19 and need a temporary break. To locate services, use the Oklahoma Caregiver Coalition website at OKCares.org, or call Sooner Success at 405-271-2710.

Hire in-home help: You may want to consider hiring a part-time home-care aide that can help with things like preparing meals, housekeeping or personal care. Costs can run anywhere from $12 to $25 an hour depending on the qualification of the aide. To find help through an agency, use Medicare’s search tool Medicare.gov/care-compare. Or to find someone on your own, which is a more affordable way to go, try websites like Care.com or CareLinx.com.

Use financial tools: If you’re handling your parent’s finances, you can make things easier by arranging direct deposit for their income sources and set up automatic payments for utilities and other routine bills. Also, consider setting up your parent’s online banking service at his or her bank so you can pay their other bills and monitor their account anytime.

If you want or need help, there are professional daily money managers (see AADMM.com to locate someone) that can do it for you. They charge around $100 per hour.

Also, if your parent, or you, is lower-income use BenefitsCheckup.org, a free, confidential website that will help you locate financial assistance programs that can help pay for their medications, utilities, health care, and other needs.

Take care of yourself: Make your own health a priority. Being a caregiver is a big job that can cause emotional and physical stress and lead to illness and depression. The only way you can provide the care your loved one’s needs is to make sure you stay physically and emotionally healthy.