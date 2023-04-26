OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a study by OSU Extension, one in six Oklahoma adults and seniors can’t reliably afford nutritious food.

In the video above, Valir PACE Dietician Kyndal Higgins discusses a few easy ways for Oklahomans to fight their own food insecurity, including an easy, low-cost and nutritious breakfast recipe for those struggling to afford a healthy diet.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients

(makes two servings)

2/3 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup chia seeds (optional)

1 1/2 cup milk or milk alternative

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

optional toppings: frozen berries, fresh banana, walnuts

optional toppings: 1 tbsp honey, maple syrup or sugar

Directions

Stir all ingredients in a medium bowl Refrigerate, covered, for a few hours or overnight Add toppings of your choosing when ready to eat

For more on Valir PACE and its senior services, visit their website.