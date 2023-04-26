OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a study by OSU Extension, one in six Oklahoma adults and seniors can’t reliably afford nutritious food.

In the video above, Valir PACE Dietician Kyndal Higgins discusses a few easy ways for Oklahomans to fight their own food insecurity, including an easy, low-cost and nutritious breakfast recipe for those struggling to afford a healthy diet.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients

(makes two servings)

  • 2/3 cup rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cup milk or milk alternative
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt
  • optional toppings: frozen berries, fresh banana, walnuts
  • optional toppings: 1 tbsp honey, maple syrup or sugar

Directions

  1. Stir all ingredients in a medium bowl
  2. Refrigerate, covered, for a few hours or overnight
  3. Add toppings of your choosing when ready to eat

For more on Valir PACE and its senior services, visit their website.