OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Retirement isn’t always a relief. Some seniors may need help making ends meet.

More than 17 million older adults ages 65 and over are economically insecure. Incomes can be as low as $30,000 a year, which can be difficult to live on.

Good news is, there’s a variety of financial assistance programs and government benefits that can assist seniors with everyday costs.

According to officials, an excellent resource is BenefitsCheckUp.org. The free, confidential online screening tool was developed for older adults and people with disabilities. The tool can help find federal, state and local benefits programs that can assist with food, utilities, health care, medications, housing and other everyday costs.

To recognize benefits, officials say the user will need to type in their ZIP code and pick the types of benefits that interest them. Then, some questions will need to be answered regarding the user’s personal and financial situation. Once that is finished, the user should receive a list of programs to pick from, followed by the personalized report that describes each program, tells you where you can get help and where to apply.

Those who may need assistance or do not have internet access can contact a benefit support specialist by calling 800-794-6559.

Types of benefits

Depending on income, location and circumstance, Savvy Senior shares some of the many different benefits seniors may be eligible for:

Nutrition assistance: Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can help pay for food at the grocery store. The average SNAP benefit for 60-and-older households is around $105 per month. Some other nutrition programs that are available to seniors include the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

Utility assistance: There’s the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that provides assistance in lowering home heating and cooling costs. And for broadband assistance, the Affordable Connectivity Program works with certain internet providers like Cox, which offers discounted and free high-speed internet through their ConnectAssist plan (see cox.com/digitalequity).

Health care and medicine: Medicare Savings Programs and Medicaid can help or completely pay for seniors’ out-of-pocket health care costs. And for assistance with medications, there’s a low-income subsidy program called ‘Extra Help’ that helps pay premiums, deductibles, and co-payments on Medicare (Part D) prescription drug coverage. You can also search for prescription drug help through patient assistance programs or your state pharmaceutical assistance program at Medicare.gov.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): Administered by the Social Security Administration, SSI (see ssa.gov/ssi) provides monthly payments to very low-income seniors, age 65 and older, as well as to those who are blind and disabled. In 2023, SSI pays up to $914 per month for a single person and up to $1,371 for couples.

In addition to these benefits, there are dozens of other programs BenefitsCheckUp can help you identify, like housing assistance, property tax reduction, home weatherization assistance, tax relief, veteran’s benefits, senior transportation, caregiving support, free legal assistance, disability services, job training and more.