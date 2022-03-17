OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Talking to an elderly parent about their driving abilities can be a difficult conversation to have. For many seniors, driving represents independence, so giving up that freedom can be very difficult to accept. While there’s no one way to handle this issue, here are a few suggestions that can help you evaluate your parent’s driving and ease him or her out from behind the wheel when the time is right.

Take a Ride

To get a clear picture of your parent’s driving abilities, a good first step, if you haven’t already done so, is to take a ride with them and watch for problem areas. For example: Do they have difficulty seeing, backing up or changing lanes? Do they react slowly, get confused easily or make poor driving decisions? Do they drive at inappropriate speeds, tailgate or drift between lanes? Also, has your parent had any fender benders or tickets lately, or have you noticed any dents or scrapes on his vehicle? These, too, are red flags.

If you need some help and your parent is willing, consider hiring a driver rehabilitation specialist who’s trained to evaluate elderly drivers and provide safety suggestions. This type of assessment typically costs between $200 and $400. To locate a professional in your area, visit MyAOTA.AOTA.org/driver_search or ADED.net.

Transitioning and Talking

After your assessment, if you think it’s still safe for your parent to drive, see if he or she would be willing to take an older driver refresher course.

These courses will show them how aging affects driving skills and offers tips and adjustments to help keep him safe. Taking a class may also earn your parent a discount on their auto insurance. To locate a class, contact your local AAA (AAA.com) or AARP (AARPdriversafety.org, 888-227-7669). Most courses cost around $20 to $30 and can be taken online.

If, however, your assessment shows that your parent really does need to stop driving, you need to have a talk with them, but don’t get carried away. If you begin with a dramatic outburst like “Mom, you’re going to kill someone!” you’re likely to trigger resistance. Start by simply expressing your concern for her safety.

For more tips on how to talk to your parent about this and evaluate their driving skills, the Hartford Financial Services Group and MIT AgeLab offers a variety of resources to assist you. Visit TheHartford.com/lifetime and click on “Publications” on the menu bar, then on the “We Need to Talk” guidebook.

Refuses to Quit

If your parent refuses to quit, you have several options. One possible solution is to suggest a visit to their doctor who can give them a medical evaluation, and if warranted, “prescribe” that they stop driving. Older people will often listen to their doctor before they will listen to their own family.

If they still refuse, contact your local Department of Motor Vehicles to see if they can help. Or call in an attorney to discuss with your parent the potential financial and legal consequences of a crash or injury. If all else fails, you may just have to take away their keys.

Alternative Transportation

Once your parent stops driving, they’re going to need other ways to get around, so help them create a list of names and phone numbers of family, friends and local transportation services that he can call on.

To find out what transportation services are available in your dad’s area contact Rides in Sight (RidesInSight.org, 855-607-4337), and the Eldercare Locator (800-677-1116), which will direct you to his area agency on aging for assistance.