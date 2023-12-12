OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Safety is a major concern among families that have an elderly loved one living on their own.

It’s common to worry about them falling, needing medical assistance, or suffering a medical emergency like a heart attack, stroke or seizure. To limit the worry, you may have your loved one wear a medical alert system.

Officials say a medical alert system is basically a wireless hotline to provide help when needed. These types of devices have been around since the 1980s, and usually include wearable buttons. The buttons normally come in the form of a necklace or wristband that can be pressed to alert a dispatcher 24/7.

The companies that produce these devices have seen elderly customers become forgetful when is comes to wearing the button, or decide not to wear it because it’s uncomfortable or makes them feel old.

To combat this, new devices have been created that eliminate the need to wear it. Newer systems have voice-activated capabilities that allow seniors to call for help using their voice.

Voice-activated medical alert options

According to officials, GetSafe is One of the best voice-enabled medical alert systems on the market today.

GetSafe was rated #1 by U.S. News & World Report for medical alert systems in 2023. The system comes with a cellular base console that does not require Wi-Fi. Its also includes voice-activation, push wall buttons, an optional personal help button and fall detection.

In order to call for help, your loved one would need to say “call 911” twice and they will be connected to GetSafe’s 24/7 monitoring service.

Prices begin at $79 plus a $30 monthly fee.

Another option includes a smart home product like an Amazon Echo device. These can range from $25 up to approximately $250. This way, your loved one can be signed up for Alexa Together, which costs $20 a month.

This is a remote caregiving device that will make their Echo a medical alert device. They will need to say “Alexa, call for help”, and they will be connected to their 24/7 Urgent Response center.

Alexa Together works alongside compatible third-party fall detection devices such as Vayyar or AltumView. If it detects a fall, the device can ask your loved one if they need help, then connect them with the Urgent Response line as well as alert their emergency contacts.

Amazon Echo is also helpful in other ways, like hands-free calling, reminders, timers and alarms, smart home device controls, weather checks, music and more.